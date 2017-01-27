Jan 27 Lender Paragon Group of Companies said its first-quarter underlying operating profit was in line with its expectations, driven in part by high-margin business wins and cost control, despite regulatory changes and uncertainty due to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Paragon, which has been diversifying its business from its core buy-to-let mortgage market, reported underlying operating profit of 33.1 million pounds ($41.51 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Throughout the final months of 2016 the buy-to-let market saw lenders tightening criteria ahead of the Prudential Regulation Authority's (PRA) underwriting changes, Paragon said in a statement.

"...As market criteria tightened during the last quarter, the Group's pipeline continued to grow from its low point in the summer," the company said.

The company said it was too early to determine the full extent of the PRA and other regulatory changes on the market, but added that its "strong" pipeline would allow it to achieve new business volumes in 2017. ($1 = 0.7974 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)