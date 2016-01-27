Jan 27 Paragon Group of Companies Plc said recent fiscal and regulatory changes and proposals may soften the rate of growth for buy-to-let as time progresses, but demand for rental properties would remain strong.

Britain will raise the level of property tax for those who buy a house in order to rent it and on second homes, finance minister George Osborne said in November, as part of plans to cut government spending and raise revenues.

Additionally, banks across the world would have to set aside more capital to cover buy-to-let mortgages and place greater emphasis on a borrower's ability to repay a home loan, under draft rules from global banking regulators.

The British buy-to-let mortgage lender reported a 12.3 percent rise in pretax profit to 33.9 million pounds ($48.6 million) in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015. ($1 = 0.6978 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)