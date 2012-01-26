(Adds detail, background)

LONDON Jan 26 British buy-to-let mortgage specialist Paragon said it would continue to examine new acquisition opportunities as it posted a rise in quarterly profits.

Paragon said on Thursday operating profit for the quarter running from October to December had risen by 12 percent from a year ago to 20.3 million pounds ($31.6 million).

It added that its loan portfolio was performing in line with the company's expectations.

Paragon made several acquisitions over the course of 2011, including the purchase of assets from MBNA and Royal Bank of Scotland, and the company said it would keep an eye out for more deals this year.

"Portfolio acquisitions have become an increasingly important part of the group's activities and Paragon's track record of loan servicing, risk management and portfolio investment positions it well to exploit similar opportunities as they arise in future," Paragon said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6416 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Holmes)