LONDON May 21 The Paragon Group of Companies PLC : * Auto alert - The Paragon Group of Companies PLC H1 pretax profit

rose 9.6 percent to 49.1 million STG * Auto alert - The Paragon Group of Companies PLC interim dividend 2.4

pence per share * Underlying profit before tax increased by 10.0% to £48.2 million * Actively engaged in reviewing potential acquisitions. * Group is well positioned for future growth