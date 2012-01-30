* Ends charter with Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione

* Says will seek damages for the breach (Adds details)

Jan 30 Dry bulk transporter Paragon Shipping Inc said it has ended a vessel charter with Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione, as the Italian shipping company failed to make payment due since Jan. 5.

A severe downturn in the dry bulk freight market has resulted in a number of non-payment issues, with companies such as Diana Shipping and DryShips Inc at the receiving end.

Athens-based Paragon said it would seek damages for the breach of contract on the 58,779 deadweight tonnage vessel M/V Friendly Seas.

The charter had a remaining duration of about 27 months at a gross daily rate of $33,750, Paragon had said earlier this month.

"Paragon has provided written notice to the Charterer of the termination of the charter, but has received no response. Paragon is currently seeking alternative employment for the vessel and will seek damages for the charterer's breach," the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)