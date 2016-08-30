ASUNCION Aug 30 Paraguay plans to issue $558
million in bonds next year, 25 percent less than issuance
planned in full year 2016, Finance Minister Santiago Pena told
reporters on Tuesday, as he submitted the government's 2017
budget bill to Congress.
The $12.57 billion budget request is 4 percent more than
this year's spending plan. The document forecasts 3.8 percent
economic growth in 2017 with 4.5 percent inflation.
"There will be bond issuance," Pena told reporters. "We are
talking about $558 million."
A year ago, Congress approved $740 million in bond issuance
as part of Paraguay's 2016 budget. The South American grains
exporting country has a total $2.38 billion in outstanding
international bonds.
Congress has until the end of the year to approve the budget
proposal.
(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Editing by Alan Crosby)