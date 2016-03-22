BUENOS AIRES, March 22 Paraguay will seek to raise about $600 million through a bond sale on international markets in the next few days, Finance Minister Santiago Pena said on Tuesday.

Pena said that roughly half the funds raised would be used to refinance old debt and the remainder to fund infrastructure projects.

"We're watching the market. In the past few weeks the performance of Paraguayan bonds has been positive," Pena told reporters, adding that a $600 million bond sale was written into this year's budget.

Paraguay last tapped global markets in April last year with a $280 million re-opening of its 2033 bond, fetching a yield of 4.15 percent. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Editing by Richard Lough and Chizu Nomiyama)