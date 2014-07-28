Polish c.bank says inflation likely to stay below target by 2019
WARSAW, March 13 Poland's central bank said in its new inflation report released on Monday that inflation will likely stay below the bank's target of 2.5 percent until 2019.
LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Paraguay, rated Ba2 by Moody's, BB by Standard & Poor's and BB- by Fitch, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan for a US dollar-denominated bond, according to a lead manager.
The Latin American sovereign will meet investors in the US and London between Tuesday and Friday before selling a potential 144A/Reg S transaction.
Members of the Paraguayan delegation, which will split into two teams, include German Rojas, minister of finance, and Carlos Fernandez, president of the central bank. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
DUBAI, March 13 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly soft in early trade on Monday as crude oil prices languished near three-month lows, but strength in Dubai's Shuaa Capital and GFH Financial supported that bourse.
* OGM approves capital boosting subordinate loan of $50 million from Arab International Bank for 5 years Source:(http://bit.ly/2neRjG1) Further company coverage: