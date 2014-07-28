LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Paraguay, rated Ba2 by Moody's, BB by Standard & Poor's and BB- by Fitch, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan for a US dollar-denominated bond, according to a lead manager.

The Latin American sovereign will meet investors in the US and London between Tuesday and Friday before selling a potential 144A/Reg S transaction.

Members of the Paraguayan delegation, which will split into two teams, include German Rojas, minister of finance, and Carlos Fernandez, president of the central bank. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)