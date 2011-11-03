* Policymakers say inflation concerns hit "turning point"
* Growth has slowed in world's No. 4 soybean exporter
ASUNCION Nov 3 Paraguay's central bank trimmed
its 14-day interest rate by 50 basis points to 8 percent on
Thursday as growth slows in the soy- and beef-exporting
country.
The bank said the third quarter marked a "turning point" in
the inflationary trend that prompted rate increases earlier
this year.
But the economy "is clearly in a balanced macroeconomic
situation," the bank said in a statement.
Paraguay's economy grew a sizzling 15 percent in 2010, but
the central bank expects expansion of only 4.0 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Helen Popper)
