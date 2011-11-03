* Policymakers say inflation concerns hit "turning point"

* Growth has slowed in world's No. 4 soybean exporter

ASUNCION Nov 3 Paraguay's central bank trimmed its 14-day interest rate by 50 basis points to 8 percent on Thursday as growth slows in the soy- and beef-exporting country.

The bank said the third quarter marked a "turning point" in the inflationary trend that prompted rate increases earlier this year.

But the economy "is clearly in a balanced macroeconomic situation," the bank said in a statement.

Paraguay's economy grew a sizzling 15 percent in 2010, but the central bank expects expansion of only 4.0 percent this year. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Helen Popper) (helen.popper@thomsonreuters.com; +54-11-4510-2505; Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net))