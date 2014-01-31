GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks weaker, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
Jan 31 Fitch raised its outlook on Paraguay to "positive" from "stable", citing the country's sustained economic growth momentum and improvement in business environment.
The rating agency affirmed its long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings at "BB-."
"Fitch assumes that Paraguay will continue to diversify and develop its financing sources and have access to multilateral funding," the ratings agency said.
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------