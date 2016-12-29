ASUNCION Dec 29 Paraguay ended 2016 with an
annual inflation rate of 3.9 percent, driven by increases in
food prices, particularly beef, the central bank said on
Thursday.
That was larger than the 3.1 percent inflation figure from
2015 but within the central bank's target range of between 2.5
and 6.5 percent. Consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in December.
Beef prices rose 14.1 percent over the course of the year
due to lower slaughter rates.
The central bank is targeting a similar inflation range in
2017, and said it expects the economy to grow 3.7 percent next
year. The economy grew 4.0 percent in 2016, according to
official projections.
