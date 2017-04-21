(Adds quotes, comments on debt)

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, April 21 Paraguay's economy should grow just over 4 percent in 2017, after expanding about 5.5 percent year on year in the first quarter, the central bank chief said on Friday, citing a limited impact on growth from a recent political crisis.

Central Bank Governor Carlos Fernandez said in an interview the bank plans to revise up its growth forecast from 3.7 percent later this month to a figure closer to the 4.2 percent seen by the finance ministry.

"It will be ... close to 4 percent but above it," he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington.

The landlocked nation, exporter of beef and soy, grew 4 percent in 2016 largely due to improvements in the industrial, construction and electricity generation sectors.

But fears of instability rose after protesters set fire to Congress last month following a secret vote by the Senate in favor of a constitutional amendment that would have allowed president Horacio Cartes to run for a second term.

Cartes, popular with investors for low tax policies and one of the region's fastest growth rates, said on Monday he would not be a candidate in next year's election in order to preserve stability and the amendment is no longer expected to pass the lower house.

"Business plans have not been affected, although maybe delayed to see how long this would last," Fernandez said. He said the crisis only lasted two weeks, "not enough to change the investment perspective," he said.

Paraguay raised $500 million in debt last month to finance infrastructure spending and pay off short term debt that was coming due.

While Finance Minister Santiago Pena said last month that the country will not return to the global bond markets this year, Fernandez said the country could consider it.

Towards the end of the year, "we would evaluate if we have the possibility, if the conditions are there and if the need is there to return to markets," he said.

Fernandez said the country's economy was dynamic and did need monetary stimulus, but added that interest rate hikes were not appropriate right now either. "At this time, neither is needed," he said, referring to hiking or cutting the benchmark rate. (Additional reporting by Daniela Desantis in Asuncion; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)