UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ASUNCION, April 28 Paraguay's central bank raised its forecast for the country's 2017 growth to 4.2 percent on Friday, up from a previous estimate of 3.7 percent, driven by larger agricultural output in the soy- and beef-exporting nation.
Last week, central bank chief Carlos Fernandez told Reuters in an interview the economy would grow just over 4 percent. The Finance Ministry also expects growth in the landlocked South American country to reach 4.2 percent this year. (Reporting by Mariel Cristaldo; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts