ASUNCION, April 28 Paraguay's central bank raised its forecast for the country's 2017 growth to 4.2 percent on Friday, up from a previous estimate of 3.7 percent, driven by larger agricultural output in the soy- and beef-exporting nation.

Last week, central bank chief Carlos Fernandez told Reuters in an interview the economy would grow just over 4 percent. The Finance Ministry also expects growth in the landlocked South American country to reach 4.2 percent this year. (Reporting by Mariel Cristaldo; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler)