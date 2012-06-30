* New administration planning for future bond sales
* Aims to start talks with Rio Tinto on aluminum smelter
By Daniela Desantis
ASUNCION, June 29 Paraguay's new government
wants to pave the way for future global debt issues so investors
abroad can get to know the small South American nation, Finance
Minister Manuel Ferreira said on Friday.
Ferreira was sworn into office this week after Paraguay's
Senate removed President Fernando Lugo from office in a
lightning-quick impeachment. Lugo was replaced by his vice
president, Federico Franco, who was one of his fiercest critics.
The unprecedented speed of Lugo's ouster prompted criticism
in South America and beyond, but the impeachment was upheld by
Paraguay's Supreme Court and its top electoral tribunal. Franco
will remain in power until August 2013.
"The idea is to initiate a process of issuing sovereign
debt," Ferreira said in an interview with Reuters.
"We are starting the process. This implies hiring lawyers,
talking to investment banks that could manage the deal, starting
to look at what it takes to register with the SEC," he said,
referring to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The landlocked, soy-exporting nation of 6 million people
last issued debt in 2000 for the amount of $400 million, but
this was agreed to ahead of time with two banks in Taiwan, with
which Paraguay has diplomatic relations.
"I don't know if we'll be able to finish this process, I
don't know if we'll have enough time. We are a transition
government," Ferreira said, adding that the amount of any future
debt issue had not been decided.
Standard & Poor's placed Paraguay's credit rating on a
negative watch this week over the possible economic
ramifications of Lugo's impeachment. Moody's said it would
monitor the situation as well.
The Mercosur trade bloc - which includes Brazil, Argentina,
Uruguay and Paraguay - suspended Paraguay from its meetings
until a new presidential election is held in April.
But it did not take economic sanctions against the country,
which is one of the poorest in South America.
Ferreira said he expected the ratings agencies' worries
would be eased as the Franco administration works to ensure
macroeconomic stability, keep fiscal accounts in order and
combat inflation.
Franco's government asked Congress to approve loans and
international donations totaling about $480 million to stimulate
Paraguay's economy, which is forecast to contract 1.5 percent
this year.
The finance minister also said the government plans to sign
a decree shortly to authorize the start of negotiations with Rio
Tinto Alcan over the construction of an aluminum
smelter that requires a $3.5 billion investment.
The talks stalled due to conflicts within Lugo's government
over the price Paraguay should charge the firm for supplying it
with energy.
(Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Eric Walsh)