ASUNCION Dec 30 Annual inflation in Paraguay
reached 3.1 percent in 2015 on relatively stable food prices
and some increases for imported goods as the local currency
depreciated versus the U.S. dollar, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
The rise was on the lower end of the central bank's target
of 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points. Inflation
ended 2014 at 4.2 percent.
"The evolution of food (prices) has been low and that of oil
products has been negative. Excluding these two things, we see
the effect of the exchange rate on imported tradable goods,"
said economist Miguel Mora, chief of economic studies at the
central bank.
On a month-on-month basis, Paraguay's consumer price index
rose 0.9 percent in December, fueled by price increases for some
food products, such as beef and sugar, and imported durable
goods.
The central bank expects Paraguay to post economic growth of
3.2 percent and for inflation to be near the 4.5 center of its
target range in 2016.
Paraguay is the world's fourth-largest soybean exporter and
an important producer of beef.
(Reporting by Mariel Cristaldo; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Dan Grebler)