NEW YORK, June 25 Credit rating agency Standard
& Poor's on Monday placed Paraguay on CreditWatch negative,
citing political and economic uncertainty in the wake of the
impeachment of President Fernando Lugo.
"The CreditWatch Negative reflects the rising credit risks
due to the possible political and economic ramifications of the
abrupt change in government, and the exit of key economic
officials in the government," S&P said in a statement.
"The abrupt change in political leadership and key economic
positions raises uncertainty about the implementation of
economic policies in a country with relatively weak public
institutions," the statement added.
Paraguay's Congress removed Lugo from office late last week
after a lightning-quick impeachment that he said was tantamount
to a coup but pledged to accept.
The new center-right president swore in his cabinet on
Monday as neighboring nations intensified diplomatic pressure
over the removal of Lugo.
"In addition, Paraguay's main trading partners (Argentina
and Brazil) have threatened economic sanctions that, if put in
place, would damage economic prospects and lead to worsening
fiscal and external indicators, which to date have been two of
Paraguay's main supporting credit factors," the S&P statement
noted.
But "solid levels" of foreign exchange reserves and the
Paraguayan government's low net debt levels "mitigate short-term
problems in rolling over its debt."
S&P expects to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three
months, the statement said.
The agency currently rates Paraguay BB-minus.
