NEW YORK, June 25 Credit rating agency Standard
& Poor's on Monday placed Paraguay on CreditWatch negative,
citing political and economic uncertainty in the wake of the
impeachment of President Fernando Lugo.
"The CreditWatch Negative reflects the rising credit risks
due to the possible political and economic ramifications of the
abrupt change in government, and the exit of key economic
officials in the government," S&P said in a statement.
"The abrupt change in political leadership and key economic
positions raises uncertainty about the implementation of
economic policies in a country with relatively weak public
institutions," the statement added.
Paraguay's Congress removed Lugo from office late last week
after a lightning-quick impeachment that he said was tantamount
to a coup but pledged to accept.
S&P expects to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three
months, the statement said.
