* South American country is world's No. 4 supplier
* Harvest progress at about 90 percent of area
* Average yields running at 2.7-2.8 tonnes per hectare
By Mariel Cristaldo
ASUNCION, March 22 Paraguay's soy farmers should
harvest a record 2012/13 crop of more than 8 million tonnes, the
agriculture ministry said on Friday as the harvest nears its
end.
While the South American country's harvests are small when
compared with those of neighboring soy giants Argentina and
Brazil, production this season is forecast at roughly twice last
season's drought-hit crop.
With 90 percent of the crop already gathered, average yields
are running at between 2.7 tonnes and 2.8 tonnes per hectare. In
some areas, yields of 4.0 tonnes were achieved.
"We've got very good productivity levels, above the historic
average of 2.6 tonnes per hectare. It's a good year, with about
3 million hectares and good yields," said Edgar Mayeregger,
director of the agriculture ministry's risk management unit.
He said the government maintained its forecast for a crop of
more than 8 million tonnes and would fine-tune its production
numbers in the coming weeks. Farming groups expect similar
production.
While the bumper crop has not exceeded the country's storage
capacity, exporters in the landlocked country are concerned
about loading delays at ports in Argentina and Uruguay.
Sonia Tomassone, a trade adviser at the Paraguayan Chamber
of Grains and Oilseeds Exporters (CAPECO), said grain cargoes
are being delayed by between 20 and 45 days. That is causing
transport costs to rise sharply.
"The problem we've got is that the four countries in the
region have got an abundant harvest and port investments haven't
been made," she said.
About 60 percent of Paraguay's soybean exports are shipped
via terminals in Argentina's San Lorenzo port area. Most of the
rest are exported via Nueva Palmira in Uruguay.