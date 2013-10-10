BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
ASUNCION Oct 9 Paraguay on Wednesday gave final approval to a 10 percent tax on soybeans which is expected to raise $300 million per year for the world's No. 4 soybean exporter and one of South America's poorest nations.
The tax, subject to adjustment in years of low agricultural productivity, was approved by Congress late on Wednesday after earlier approval by the upper house Senate.
Paraguay exported $2.4 billion worth of soy this year through August, according to the central bank.
The country is set to harvest at least 9.3 million tons of soy in the 2013/14 crop year, matching or exceeding the previous season's record crop, according to Agriculture Minister Jorge Gattini.
The grains business in Paraguay is largely controlled by global agricultural companies like Bunge and Archer Daniels Midland.
Soybean is the country's main export, but the new tax applies to corn and wheat shipments as well.
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.