* Monsanto country manager sees possible crop of 8.5 mln T

* World grains market hungry for supply after weak U.S. crop

* Paraguay avoided floods that are hurting Argentine soy

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 Soybean output in No. 4 global exporter Paraguay could hit a record 8.6 million tonnes this season, beating private and official forecasts, if good weather holds over the weeks ahead, seed behemoth Monsanto said on Friday.

Unlike neighboring Argentina, where soy yields have been damaged by months of unusually heavy rain, Paraguay appears headed for a record crop. That would be good news for consumer nations punished this year by soaring grains prices as drought-hit U.S. and Russian harvests failed to keep pace with demand.

"Paraguay has not been affected by the floods but we have had plenty of rain," Monsanto's manager for Paraguay, Fernando Giannoni, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

However, wet conditions will slightly delay Paraguay's 2012/13 soy harvest, which usually starts in the first week of January.

U.S.-based Monsanto expects Paraguay to produce an average 2.8 tonnes of soybeans per hectare this season.

But Giannoni said that average could rise to 3 tonnes per hectare if the weather remains favorable. This would raise the harvest a touch above the government's 8.4-million-tonne target and Monsanto's current 8.1-million-tonne estimate.

Paraguay's last record harvest came in at 7.4 million tonnes in the 2010/11 crop year.

The numbers are small compared with output from Argentina - the world's No. 1 exporter of soyoil and soymeal and its No. 3 supplier of raw beans - where the 2012/13 crop is seen at about 50 million tonnes. But with global stocks running low, markets are looking for all the supply they can get.

Chicago soybean futures have risen 23 percent in 2012.

High grains prices not only increase hunger and instability in poor parts of the world, they fuel global inflation as well, making it harder for central banks to spur growth and fight unemployment by keeping interest rates low.

FAVORABLE POLICIES

Paraguay's soy area has expanded by about 6 percent a year since 2001, Giannoni said, as cattle ranchers move out of prime farmlands to make way for industrialized production. This season's soy area is estimated by Monsanto at 2.8 million hectares, or 6.9 million acres.

Despite grumbling from growers who have resisted paying Monsanto royalties for genetically modified (GMO) Roundup Ready soy seeds, Giannoni said Paraguay is a good bet for investors as parties across the political spectrum want to improve output.

Paraguay, which exports most of its soy as raw beans, could process up to 4 million tonnes into oil and meal in 2013, after Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Louis Dreyfus open processing plants to turn beans into soyoil, used to make biofuels, and soymeal animal feed.

Former leftist President Fernando Lugo, who took a skeptical view of GMO soy, was ousted by Congress earlier this year. The presidency was left in the hands of Liberal Party politician Federico Franco, who has close ties with the soy sector, until the country chooses a new leader in an April election.

"The current administration is very supportive of production and technology," Giannoni said. "Paraguay is a country with clear rules and a low tax burden."

This sets Paraguay apart from Argentina, where the farm lobby has long feuded with President Cristina Fernandez over her interventionist policies, which include a 35-percent soybean export tax.

"All of the candidates in the April presidential election are production-oriented," Giannoni said. "So I don't see a threat to the business climate." (Additional reporting by Daniela Desantis; Editing by Dale Hudson)