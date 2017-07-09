LONDON, July 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Supermarket
chains in Europe and the United States should investigate the
source of charcoal for barbecues to ensure they are not fuelling
widespread forest clearance that is pushing Paraguay's
indigenous people off their land, a study said.
A report by Earthsight, a UK-based environmental
investigation group, revealed many popular brands of charcoal
sold in petrol stations and supermarkets are produced in the dry
tropical forests of Chaco - but not marked as such.
Home to a plethora of wildlife, including jaguar and giant
armadillo, the Chaco was described by David Attenborough as "one
of the last great wilderness areas in the world", and it is home
to many of Paraguay's 110,000 indigenous people.
But as the South American nation becomes one of the world's
largest charcoal exporters, Earthsight fears much of this
charcoal is coming from Chaco land deforested for beef,
impacting indigenous people but consumers are unaware of this.
Agriculture makes up a significant proportion of Paraguay's
economy with beef and soybeans its leading exports and an aim to
have 20 million head of cattle by 2020, up from about 13
million, according the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
"The trees felled as a result of the advance of industrial
agriculture into pristine wilderness are being turned into
charcoal to feed demand in Europe," said Earthsight's report.
"The dry tropical forests of the Chaco are being destroyed
faster than any other forests on earth."
While the Paraguayan constitution recognises the rights of
indigenous people, they do not have the right to withhold
consent for intensive agriculture projects on their customary
lands, according to a 2015 United Nations report.
Global Forest Watch, which monitors tree cover worldwide
using satellite data, has identified Paraguay as one of the
world's notable hot spots for deforestation.
A 2017 analysis of data over the 12 years to 2012 by the
University of Maryland data estimates Chaco has lost more than
200,000 hectares, or 2,000 square kms, of forest this year -
equivalent to an area the size of Manhattan every fortnight.
ORIGINS UNCLEAR
Earthsight's investigation revealed that Paraguayan firms
which sell and distribute bulk charcoal into Europe and the
United States openly advertise the fuel's origins - but
distributors in Europe and the United States do not.
Dolimex, one of Paraguay's top exporters, says on its
website "100 percent of our raw material comes from the forests
of the Paraguayan Chaco, where there are abundant species
of high density like the white Quebracho (tree)".
But Earthsight said when the bulk product is bagged into
locally branded packaging by distributors buying from Paraguay
and selling to supermarkets and petrol stations in the United
States and Europe, there is often no mention of the Chaco and,
in some cases, bags are marked to come from 'recycled wood'.
"(Some) distributors are peddling false and misleading
claims regarding the sustainability of the products flooding
European supermarket shelves, masking their role in this
environmental crisis," Earthsight said.
Dolimex could not be immediately reached for comment.
Charcoal is made by cooking wood in large brick ovens in a
low oxygen environment and burning off compounds such as water,
methane, hydrogen, and tar to leave black lumps and powder.
Earthsight said its on-the-ground research traced charcoal
samples sold in Europe back to brick ovens in the Chaco forests
run by Paraguay's biggest charcoal exporter, Bricapar.
Bricapar's distribution website shows photographs of familiar
European and U.S. charcoal bags packaged in local branding with
a logo saying its charcoal briquettes are made from "recycled
and controlled sources".
Bricapar did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
The Earthsight report said cattle ranching was the primary
driver of deforestation in the Chaco and charcoal production
provided a lucrative incentive to justify the up-front costs of
clearing forest for cattle.
But the Chaco is home to many indigenous tribes that have
long lived and sheltered in the tropical forests - such as the
Ayoreo community which is believed to be the last remaining
'uncontacted' indigenous group outside the Amazon basin.
The Earthsight report said European consumers needed to be
sure they are "not unwittingly contributing to the loss of the
precious Chaco" and this would require action by both the major
supermarkets and the European Union.
"The supermarkets must investigate more thoroughly the
source of relevant products such as charcoal and beef, and be
more sceptical of sustainability claims made by suppliers," the
report concluded
