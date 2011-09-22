SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korean trading company
Samsung C&T Corp said on Thursday that it was in
discussions to purchase independent U.S. oil company Parallel
Petroleum, which is owned by private equity group Apollo Global
Management LLC .
In August, online news outlet Money Today reported that
Samsung C&T, an affiliate of conglomerate Samsung Group, was
seeking to buy the U.S. company for an estimated 1 trillion won
($869.7 million).
"A definitive agreement regarding such an acquisition has not
been negotiated and no assurances can be given that such an
agreement will be executed," Samsung C&T told the South Korean
stock exchange.
Parallel, based in Midland, Texas, develops and invests in
"long-lived" oil and natural gas fields in West Texas and New
Mexico, including a shale gas project near Forth Worth.
($1 = 1149.850 won)
