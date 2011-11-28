Nov 28 Canadian oil and gas producer
Parallel Energy Trust projected a 33-39 percent
increase in production for 2012 and budgeted $16.5 million in
capital expenditures for drilling and infrastructure.
The company expects to produce 4,600-4,800 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in 2012.
"Based on current commodity prices, cash flow after our
current level of distributions is forecasted to fully fund our
capital program in 2012," Dennis Feuchuk, the Trust's chief
executive said in a statement.
Units of the company, which went public in April, closed at
C$8.02 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)