SEOUL, Aug 22 South Korean trading firm Samsung
C&T said on Monday it was considering taking over
independent U.S. oil firm Parallel Petroleum, which a media
report said might be worth about $920 million.
"We are actively pursuing oil, natural gas and mineral
resource business...and reviewing various resource deals across
the globe but no final decision has been made on Parallel
Petroleum," Samsung C&T said in a statement.
Earlier on Monday a report by online news outlet Money Today
said Samsung was seeking to buy the U.S. firm, which is owned by
private equity group Apollo Global Management , for an
estimated 1 trillion won ($919.6 million).
Parallel, based in Midland, Texas, develops and invests in
"long-lived" oil and natural gas fields in West Texas and New
Mexico, including a shale gas project near Forth Worth.
The move comes as the pace of global resource deals has
picked up in recent weeks, putting the sector on track to top a
record $120 billion in transactions this year, Ernst & Young
predicts.
DOUBLING ITS INVESTMENT
Resource deals are being fuelled by companies
anxious to deploy the spoils from booming commodity
markets, with some being forced to move into new sectors or
regions, as the number of top-tier assets available grows thin.
Apollo, the buyout firm led by Leon Black, would
double its investment in Parallel, which it bought in 2009 for
about $483 million.
The New York-based firm had $71.7 billion of
assets under management at the end of June, $40.4 billion of
that in private equity funds, $23.7 billion in capital markets
funds and $7.6 billion in real state. Apollo had $9.9 billion in
uncalled private equity commitments, or money set aside for
future investments.
Shares in Samsung C&T closed down 2 percent, in
line with the broader market .
Samsung C&T has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise
on its overseas resource deals, a Samsung spokesman said.
($1 = 1087.450 won)
