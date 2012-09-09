By Tom Pilcher
| LONDON, Sept 9
Games over the past 11 days shows that disabled sport is fast
becoming recognised as elite competition, London Games chairman
Sebastian Coe said on Sunday.
An unprecedented 2.7 million tickets were snapped up for
nearly 45 million pounds ($72.12 million), exceeding 2012
organisers' original target of 35 million.
"The research that is beginning to come through is showing
that over 70 percent of people now regard the Paralympic Games
and the Paralympians as elite athletes," the twice Olympic gold
medallist told a news conference before the closing ceremony.
"I think we've genuinely created a platform for their
talents and disability sport. Two thirds of the population
followed the Games on television, three quarters followed on any
platform, so print, TV radio, online."
More than four billion people are estimated to have watched
the London Games on television compared to 1.9 billion eight
years ago in Athens.
"Three quarters of viewers are clear that what they've seen
has exceeded their expectations," added Coe.
Fans who were lucky enough to catch the action live were
more than willing participants, even watching blind football
matches in complete silence so as not to interfere with the
on-pitch communication.
The feel-good factor that swept around the Olympic Park and
stadium over the course of the Paralympics underlined how much
attitudes have changed.
In Atlanta in 1996, workmen began dismantling the Olympic
village while the Paralympians were still competing.
"We've had a seismic effect on shifting public attitudes,
one in three people think that the Paralympic Games have helped
change and shift those attitudes and have shown the world the
way to treat people with disabilities," said Coe.
"I don't think we will ever see sport the same way again, or
disability the same way again."
International Paralympic Committee president Philip Craven,
speaking in the same news conference, hoped disabled sport would
continue to grow at lower levels.
"You develop athletes at grass roots level and people start
to get it. People start to see the performances which are
positive, rather than the natural negativity when someone's lost
a limb or their sight.
"Sport and physical activity in schools for everyone should
be a priority subject. Life skills are the thing children in
this country need and you don't learn those life skills from
studying physics."
The face of the Paralympics, South African Oscar Pistorius,
said before the Games he thought the London event would "change
people's mindsets about disabilities."
"In the last two to three years I've seen a shift," said the
25-year-old, who became the first double amputee to run in the
Olympics, where he made the 400 metres semi-finals before
winning two golds in the 2012 Paralympics.
