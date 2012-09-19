Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
Sept 19 An investigation has been launched after a South Korean athlete with cerebral palsy accused his coach of abusing him at the London Paralympic Games earlier this month.
The unnamed athlete also said the coach had taken money from him to pay for training sessions, the Yonhap News Agency said, adding that prosecutors in Incheon were investigating the reports.
"During the Paralympics, the coach one night returned home drunk and hammered the athlete's head with a light stand," the athlete's aide told Yonhap.
"He has been abusing him frequently since 2010. The athlete is ranked number one in the world but couldn't win a medal because of injuries he sustained from the coach's abuse." (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.