LONDON, Sept 1 As tennis's elite ply their trade at the U.S. Open, a few may be casting envious glances at Dutch Paralympian Esther Vergeer who notched a 466th consecutive victory in the first round of the wheelchair competition at the London Games on Saturday.

The Dutch athlete has not lost a singles match since 2003, has won 42 singles and doubles grand slam titles and began the defence of the gold medal she won in Beijing four years ago with a 6-0 6-0 victory against Japan's Kanako Domori.

From 2004 to 2006 she won 250 consecutive sets and in the history of sport, she is second only to squash king Jahangir Khan, who won 555 consecutive matches from 1981 to 1986.

"Everybody talks about this record and asks me if I feel the pressure," Vergeer said before her first round match.

"Maybe I do feel it more than ever in the Paralympics because I haven't lost for so long.

"Everybody expects me to win gold and for it to be easy, but it's not and maybe the mental part is the toughest part."

Vergeer has won three Paralympic singles titles to add to her 21 grand slam singles crowns. She also has two paralympic doubles golds.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)