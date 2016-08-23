ZURICH Aug 23 The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld on Tuesday a ban on Russia's participation in next month's Rio Paralympics amid a row over state-backed doping.

"The CAS Panel in charge of this matter found that the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) did not violate any procedural rule in dealing with the disciplinary process leading to the RPC's (Russian Paralympic Committee) suspension and that the decision to ban the RPC was made in accordance with the IPC Rules and was proportionate in the circumstances," Lausanne, Switzerland-based CAS said in a statement.

Russia has blamed politics for a decision to bar its Paralympians from the Rio Games.

