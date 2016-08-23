UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
ZURICH Aug 23 The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld on Tuesday a ban on Russia's participation in next month's Rio Paralympics amid a row over state-backed doping.
"The CAS Panel in charge of this matter found that the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) did not violate any procedural rule in dealing with the disciplinary process leading to the RPC's (Russian Paralympic Committee) suspension and that the decision to ban the RPC was made in accordance with the IPC Rules and was proportionate in the circumstances," Lausanne, Switzerland-based CAS said in a statement.
Russia has blamed politics for a decision to bar its Paralympians from the Rio Games.
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.