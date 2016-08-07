UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Sunday banned all Russians from its own Games next month because of the widespread doping culture that it says has polluted sport in the country.
The IPC announced the decision to suspend the Russian Paralympic Committee in Rio, saying that Russia's Paralympians were part of a broken system that stems from the Russian government.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mitch Phillips)
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)