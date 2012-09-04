By Toby Davis
| LONDON, Sept 4
LONDON, Sept 4 International Olympic Committee
(IOC) President Jacques Rogge will miss the closing ceremony of
the London Paralympic Games because he is due to undergo hip
surgery, the IOC said on Tuesday.
"The president will undergo hip replacement surgery this
week and will need a few days to recover," an IOC spokesperson
said.
The International Paralympic Committee confirmed Rogge would
not be attending Sunday's closing ceremony where Coldplay are
due to bring down the curtain on the 11-day sporting spectacle.
The 70-year-old Belgian, a former orthopaedic surgeon,
attended the opening ceremony last Wednesday.
The closing ceremony is based on a theme of earth, wind,
water, fire and ice and Rihanna and Jay-Z are rumoured to be
among the acts joining Coldplay on stage.