BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.93
April 25 Product-design software maker Parametric Technology Corp's, second-quarter profit fell on account of a delay in signing of a large contract in Europe.
The company said net income fell to $3.6 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with $19 million, or 16 cents per share a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents per share. Revenue was up 12 percent at $301.1 million. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 10.3 percent to 35.5 million ADS
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 128,970shares in amazon com inc - sec filing