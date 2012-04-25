April 25 Product-design software maker Parametric Technology Corp's, second-quarter profit fell on account of a delay in signing of a large contract in Europe.

The company said net income fell to $3.6 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with $19 million, or 16 cents per share a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents per share. Revenue was up 12 percent at $301.1 million. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)