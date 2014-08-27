BRIEF-MeetMe prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 8.00 million common shares priced at $5.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27 Real estate company Paramount Group Inc filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.
The company listed BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities as underwriters. (1.usa.gov/1vmR1tU) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Says public offering of 8.00 million common shares priced at $5.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 Private equity firm Blackstone has appointed more banks to help prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in its giant European warehouse owner Logicor, that could be valued at 13 billion euros ($13.8 billion), according to two sources familiar with the matter.
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: