Oct 2 New York-based real estate company
Paramount Group Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to
$2.65 billion in an initial public offering of common stock.
The company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
in a preliminary prospectus that BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan
Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities were underwriting the IPO. (bit.ly/1n0q6ld)
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "PGRE".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
initial IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
