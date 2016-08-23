UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
MOSCOW Aug 23 A decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold a ban on Russia's participation in next month's Rio Paralympics raises serious questions from the point of view of human rights, RIA news agency cited the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday Russia lost an appeal against its ban from the Paralympics because of a state-sponsored doping programme. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Denis Pinchuk)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.