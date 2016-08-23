UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
MOSCOW Aug 23 The decision by Court of Arbitration for Sport to uphold a ban on Russia's partcipation in next month's Rio Paralympics is unlawful and politically motivated, TASS news agency cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Monday.
Russia has lost its appeal against its ban from the Paralympics because of a state-sponsored doping programme. (Reporting by Maria Kiseleva; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.