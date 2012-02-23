Feb 24 Japanese department store chain J. Front Retailing Co Ltd plans to buy mall operator Parco Co Ltd for 30 billion yen ($374.1 million) to expand its business in the increasingly harsh business environment, the Nikkei reported.

Sales at the nation's department stores have declined for 15 years in a row, and the domestic market is expected to continue shrinking, as birthrate falls, the business daily said.

J. Front, which runs Daimaru and Matsuzakaya department stores, plans to first buy about 33 percent stake held by Parco's largest shareholder, Mori Trust Co, the paper said.

It is expected to pay 1,100 yen per share, far more than Thursday's closing price of 682 yen, the Japanese daily reported.

J. Front, which is expected to decide on the purchase at a board meeting on Friday, hopes that the takeover would give it an edge over rivals Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd and Takashimaya Co Ltd, the daily reported. ($1 = 80.1950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel) (Reporting By Chandni Doulatramani)