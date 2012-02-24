* J. Front looking to expand as Japan market shrinks

* To pay 30 bln for Mori Trust's 33.2 pct stake

* To offer Y1,100/share for remaining shares -Nikkei

* Parco shares jump by their daily limit (Recasts with company confirmation)

By Ritsuko Shimizu and Emi Emoto

TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese department store operator J. Front Retailing Co will pay $375 million to buy 33.2 percent of boutique shopping mall chain Parco Co as it moves into new store formats to cope with a stagnant domestic market.

Sales at Japanese department stores have declined for 15 straight years and are set to continue shrinking as the nation's population declines, and expectations are high for further consolidation in the industry.

J. Front, itself the product of a merger more than four years ago between the Daimaru and Matsuzakaya department stores, is looking to develop new retail outlet models with Parco, which houses boutiques selling fashion, furniture and other items to urban consumers in their 20s and 30s.

Parco owns 19 malls in Japan and one overseas.

The stake was purchased from unlisted real estate developer Mori Trust Co.

A media report had said that J. Front would likely embark on a tender offer Parco's remaining shares at about 1,100 yen per share but J. Front said in a statement announcing the deal that it has no plans to acquire additional shares.

Prior to the announcement, Parco shares jumped by their daily limit of 100 yen to end at 782 yen. Shares in J. Front rose 1.5 percent, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise for the broader market.

Sources told Reuters that the relationship between Parco and Aeon Co, a general merchandise retailer and its second-largest shareholder, may become difficult as J. Front becomes Parco's biggest stakeholder.

Aeon took a 12.3 percent stake in Parco after the Parco became embroiled in spat with Mori Trust which it angered by selling 15 billion yen of convertible bonds to the state-owned Development Bank of Japan in 2010 without the real estate firm's blessing.

J. Front, which competes with Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and Takashimaya Co, said in a separate announcement it will form a venture with unlisted StyingLife Holdings to expand the private Japanese firm's store chain, Plaza - which sells cute knick-knacks to young women-- overseas.

The venture plans to open its first outlet in Taiwan in spring 2013 and is considering 10 to 20 locations outside Japan, a J. Front spokesman said. ($1 = 80.1950 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by James Topham and Miki Kayaoka in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)