OSLO Jan 26 Pareto Bank said in its
fourth-quarter results report on Thursday:
* Revises credit policy for shipping and offshore sector,
will be more restrictive
* Maximum credit exposure within shipping and offshore is
cut to 15 percent from 25 percent of the bank's total
creditexposure
* A single segment should normally not exceed 25 percent of
the total shipping and offshore exposure
* Main focus is Norwegian clients, high-quality charterers
with transparent books and liquid second-hand tonnage
* Minimum equity of 45 percent (previously 30 percent)
* Says there is currently little competition from other
shipping and offshore banks and credit margins are high
* Total credit exposure within the shipping and offshore
sector has been reduced by NOK 129 mln to 1,407 mln (12 pct of
total exposure, versus 15 pct in Q4 2015)
* Says goal for shipping and offshore sector in 2017: net
growth of approximately NOK 200 mln
For full Q4 results, see:
