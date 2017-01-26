OSLO Jan 26 Pareto Bank :
* Recent strong growth in housing prices increases concern
of a market correction in the longer term
* Chief Executive Officer Tiril H. Villum tells Reuters she
still expects a strong housing market this year, but sees
increased risk from 2018-2019
* She does not see a substantial drop in Oslo property
prices in the short-term due to the current imbalance of supply
and demand
* Pareto says has a more restrictive view when it comes to
the financing of residential property development projects that
have a long-term perspective
* Says Market risk is reduced by a high level of presales in
a strong Oslo market
* Goal for real estate 2017: Net growth of approximately 600
million Norwegian crowns ($71.97 million)
* Real estate is the bank's main business area, with an
exposure of 63 percent of its lending to that sector
* Financial targets for 2017: 10 percent growth, return on
equity above 13 percent, dividend policy of 30-50 percent
($1 = 8.3363 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)