OSLO Jan 26 Pareto Bank :

* Recent strong growth in housing prices increases concern of a market correction in the longer term

* Chief Executive Officer Tiril H. Villum tells Reuters she still expects a strong housing market this year, but sees increased risk from 2018-2019

* She does not see a substantial drop in Oslo property prices in the short-term due to the current imbalance of supply and demand

* Pareto says has a more restrictive view when it comes to the financing of residential property development projects that have a long-term perspective

* Says Market risk is reduced by a high level of presales in a strong Oslo market

* Goal for real estate 2017: Net growth of approximately 600 million Norwegian crowns ($71.97 million)

* Real estate is the bank's main business area, with an exposure of 63 percent of its lending to that sector

* Financial targets for 2017: 10 percent growth, return on equity above 13 percent, dividend policy of 30-50 percent

* For more on Pareto's Q4 results: ($1 = 8.3363 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)