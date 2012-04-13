April 13 Shares of oil and gas exploration company Parex Resources Inc fell as much as 30 percent, a day after the Colombia and Trinidad focused company said it would cut exit rate production forecast and capital expenditure budget for the year.

Parex said it cut capital expenditure, excluding its latest Colombia acquisition, by $30 million to $200 million to $245 million.

The company bought interests in five exploration blocks located in Llanos Basin and two in Middle Magdalena Basin in Colombia, from a unit of Nabors Industries Ltd, Parex said in a statement on Thursday.

Parex also cut its exit rate production forecast, excluding the Colombia acquisition and Trinidad, by 3,500 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to about 13,500 bopd, net before royalty.

"I think people are concerned about the Kona field, which is their flagship asset, with revision of the downward guidance potentially that is sending a message to the market that Kona may have peaked," Salman Partners analyst Justin Anderson said.

The Kona production area in Colombia had produced 2.2 million barrels of oil as of Dec. 31. The company expects the 5 million barrel threshold for Kona will be reached in the last quarter of 2012.

Shares of Parex, which have hit over a one-and-a-half-year low, were trading down at C$5.48 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They were one of the top percentage losers on the exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)