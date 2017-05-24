By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 24 French bank BNP Paribas
on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s
banking regulator for allowing more than a dozen traders and
salespeople in New York and other key trading hubs to manipulate
foreign exchange prices.
The fine, imposed by New York’s Department of Financial
Services, found the bank failed to properly supervise its global
foreign exchange business.
Foreign exchange traders in New York, London, colluded in
online chat rooms to manipulate the currency prices, the
regulator said. Traders executed fake trades to influence
exchange rates of emerging market currencies, and improperly
shared confidential customer information with traders at other
large banks, the regulator said.
The misconduct took place between 2007 and 2011, according
to the regulator, and the bank agreed to improve oversight.
Some employees involved were terminated, while others left
the bank earlier, the regulator said.
A spokeswoman for BNP Paribas did not immediately return a
call for comment.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)