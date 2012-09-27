PARIS, Sept 27 BMW does not see any need for a cost cutting programme like rival Mercedes , despite viewing next year with caution, the brand's sales chief said at the Paris auto show on Thursday.

"Markets will remain challenging in Europe running into 2013 and probably 2014," BMW brand sales chief, Ian Robertson, said.

"We're entering next year with caution, but we have our cost base pretty well under control and we know what levers to pull," he added. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Victoria Bryan)