PARIS Nov 15 Hundreds of people who had been gathered at Place de la Republique in central Paris dispersed suddenly on Sunday evening for reasons that were not clear, a Reuters witness said.

The people suddenly all began running away from the square.

TV pictures that had earlier been showing people gathered around a monument to commemorate those killed in Friday's Islamist militant shootings later showed the scene nearly empty.

An official from the emergency services said some members of the public believed they had heard gunfire, however they had no confirmation of any shooting.

