LONDON Feb 16 UK caravan park operator Park Resorts is heading towards a second debt restructuring and its private equity owner GI Partners is facing a potential battle for ownership as lenders sell the company's loans, banking sources said on Thursday.

Private equity firm Electra Partners bought around 50 million pounds ($79 million) of Park Resorts' leveraged loans from Lloyds Bank at around 50 percent of face value and is trying to buy more debt from other lenders, the sources said.

Electra is pursuing a 'loan to own' bid to build a stake in Park Resort's loans that may allow it to take control of the company if it breached its loan covenants, the sources added.

Transatlantic private equity firm GI Partners bought Park Resorts in March 2007 for 440 million pounds, backed by 343 million pounds of debt.

Electra Partners declined to comment. GI Partners could not immediately be reached for comment.

Electra is seeking to snap up more loans at distressed levels after buying Lloyds exposure at around 50 percent of face value, one source said.

Park Resorts loans are quoted at around 55 percent of face value in the secondary loan market, loan traders said.

"Existing lenders want to exit their debt and Electra wants to buy it ... Electra will take control, restructure the debt, put some equity in, and give the company a much needed revamp," one banker said.

Park Resorts has already been through a debt restructuring. Lenders took a 5 percent stake in the company in 2009 and banks provided a 25 million pounds in a revolving debt facility to free up cash for investment. ($1=0.6372 British pounds) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)