LONDON Nov 9 Banks are preparing up to £850m of leveraged loans to back a potential sale of British holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Parkdean, owned by Electra Partners and Alchemy Partners, was put up for sale earlier this year, with Rothschild hired to manage the sale process, the sources said.

They are hoping to fetch a valuation of £1.4bn-£1.5bn, one of the sources added.

Bids were due in the first round of an auction process this week, which has attracted a lot of interest from private equity firms, banking sources said.

The financing will include up to £750m of senior term loans and second-lien loans, equating to around 6.25 times Parkdean's approximate £120m Ebitda, the sources said.

The financing will also include a revolving credit facility.

In 2015, Park Resorts merged with rival Parkdean Holidays, in a transaction that gave the enlarged company an enterprise value of £960m.

The merger was backed with a £530m seven-year term loan B, led by Barclays, JP Morgan, RBS and SMBCE, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

That loan also paid £21m to departing shareholders and management and repaid £95m to owners Electra, which retained a 45% stake in the combined business.

In 2012 Electra invested £70m in the then struggling Park Resorts by buying senior debt with a face value of £130m. In 2013, Electra took a 54% stake in the company following a refinancing and debt for equity swap.

Electra invested a further £62m to grow the business and support acquisitions of South Lakeland Parks in 2013 and Southview and Manor Park in 2014, and in acquiring a further interest in Park Resorts preference shares in April 2015, around the same time it acquired Summerfields Holiday Park in Norfolk.

Electra and Alchemy declined to comment. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)