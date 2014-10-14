UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S
* Says updates 2014 outlook for revenue and pretax profit
* Sees 2014 revenue of about 1.21 billion Danish crowns
* Sees 2014 pre-tax profit of 30 - 35 million crowns
* Previous guidance was 2014 revenue of about 1.22 billion crowns and pretax profit of 40 - 50 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1qZ4HUV Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources