UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 7 Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S : * Says changes 2014/15 outlook * Says expects 2014 revenue at about DKK 1.22 billion * Says expects 2014 profit before tax at about DKK 40-50 million * Says previous guidance was revenue of about DKK 1.20 billion and pre-tax
profit of DKK 25 - 35 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources