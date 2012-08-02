UPDATE 3-Canada's Royal Bank hits C$3 billion quarterly profit
* CEO says focus in United States on organic growth (Adds CEO comment from conference call)
NEW YORK Aug 2 Parker Hannifin Corp, a maker of hydraulic and motion control systems for manufacturing and transport, reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by industrial demand in North America.
Net earnings rose to $302.0 million, or $1.96 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with $292.2 million, or $$1.79 per share, a year before. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* CEO says focus in United States on organic growth (Adds CEO comment from conference call)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Next week's planned US$3.2bn IPO of Snap Inc, maker of the popular Snapchat app, is oversubscribed, market sources told IFR on Friday.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates prices)