NEW YORK Aug 2 Parker Hannifin Corp, a maker of hydraulic and motion control systems for manufacturing and transport, reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by industrial demand in North America.

Net earnings rose to $302.0 million, or $1.96 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with $292.2 million, or $$1.79 per share, a year before. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)