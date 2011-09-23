By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 When somebody who has
been played by Justin Timberlake in a Hollywood movie decides
to throw a party, the expectations are pretty high.
And Sean Parker, the man behind free music-sharing service
Napster and an early Facebook advisor, clearly likes to give
people what they want.
Parker, who is an investor in the music service Spotify,
pulled out all the stops in a post-Facebook developers
conference party on Thursday that was a cross between a
backstage concert pass and Trimalchio's feast.
The party was reminiscent of the dot-com boom in the late
1990s, when extravagant blowouts thrown by well-funded startups
were practically a weekly event. A decade later, Web company
valuations are on the rise again, led by companies like
Facebook, Groupon and Zynga, and talk of another tech bubble is
in the air again.
This time, the broader economy is sputtering and
unemployment is stuck at 9.1 percent. But Parker's party, which
took place in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood,
underscored the euphoric atmosphere among the engineers,
executives and venture capitalists in the Internet industry.
Those lucky enough to score an invite were ferried in
private buses to a graffiti covered warehouse that Parker had
converted into a lavish den of decadence, with spit-roasted
pigs, sashimi bars, ice-chilled Dungeness crab and multiple,
free-flowing cocktail bars.
Parker, who was famously portrayed by Timberlake as the
hard-partying Internet entrepreneur in 2010's "Social Network"
film, gave a short talk on stage alongside Spotify CEO Daniel
Elk to kick things off.
But this was no ordinary press conference. Media types were
seated in a special "press" area -- only in lieu of the
traditional pen and paper pad typically provided in press
sections, each seat was outfitted with a hefty bottle of
tequila and a bucket of ice.
Rock band Jane's Addiction's frontman Perry Farrell mingled
among the crowd before taking the stage to perform a
mini-concert. Other acts included The Killers, Snoop Doggy Dog
and DJ Kaskade.
Spotify reportedly raised a whopping $100 million in
funding in June, but word at the party was that Parker
bankrolled the bash himself.
It's been an eventful week for Parker. The 31-year-old
Parker was just profiled in a lengthy Forbes piece that dubbed
him the "agent of disruption," and earlier on Thursday, Spotify
unveiled a partnership with Facebook that will allow Facebook
users to listen to Spotify tunes together.
What better reasons to throw a party?
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)