Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 17 Canada's largest fuel distributor and retailer, Parkland Fuel Corp, will buy fellow retail fuel marketer Pioneer Energy, which is part-owned by Suncor Energy Inc, for C$378 million ($345 million), Parkland said on Wednesday.
Pioneer is jointly owned by The Pioneer Group Inc and Suncor, which is Canada's largest oil and gas company.
The Pioneer Group will receive C$76 million, or 39 percent of the total consideration, in cash, and C$119 million, or 61 percent of the total consideration, in common shares of Parkland. Suncor will receive C$183 million in cash.
Pioneer's holdings include a network of 393 gas stations throughout Ontario and Manitoba. It distributes 5.1 percent of total retail fuel volumes across Canada.
($1=$1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Galloway)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.